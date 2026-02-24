Uno de sus grandes éxitos: Mira la letra de "Blue Valentine" de NMIXX, agrupación de K-pop que estará en Viña

24 feb. 2026 - 23:06 hrs.

NMIXX son las encargadas de cerrar la tercera noche del Festival Internacional de la Canción de Viña del Mar 2026.

La agrupación de k-pop, integrada por Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo y Kyujin, subirá por primera vez al escenario de la Quinta Vergara para interpretar sus mayores éxitos, en un debut que promete ser inolvidable para sus fanáticos.

Entre sus canciones más reconocidas se encuentra "Blue Valentine", tema que combina coreano e inglés y que en YouTube supera los 46 millones de reproducciones, consolidándose como uno de los favoritos de su repertorio.

A continuación, revisa la letra de la canción Blue Valentine:

[Kyujin]

You'll always be my blue-ue-ue-ue valentine

(Blue valentine, blue valentine)

You'll always be my blue-ue-ue-ue valentine

(Blue valentine, blue valentine)

[Haewon, Sullyoon, BAE]

Sigeobeorin neoui saegeun blue

Parake meongi deun my heart

Myeot beonigo deosi na

Yeori na, lovesick, igeon such a bad love

We fight, we sigh, and stop

Bulge taoreuda hansungane sigeoga

Rewind, rewind, rewind

Eonje geuraennyaneun deusi tto seorol chaja

[Jiwoo, Kyujin]

Gipge saegin sangcheo bichin red blood

Buseojin forever, I can see it now, can you see it now?

Urin machi broken glass on the ground

Dorikil su eopda haedo we can figure it out

[Sullyoon, Lily]

If this love is over

Dasi ttwieodeureo nan

I sarangeun colder

I'll keep the fire lit in mine

You'll always be my blue-ue-ue-ue-ue valentine

(Blue valentine, blue valentine)

You'll always be my blue-ue-ue-ue-ue valentine

(Blue valentine, blue valentine)

[Kyujin, BAE, todas]

Sigeodo taoreuneun eoreum sok bulkkot

Amu geopdo eopsi ppeodeobeorin son

Hot and icy, but I like it

It's so you (So you)

[Lily, Jiwoo, Sullyoon, BAE]

Bakkwieo mamui weather, mollyeoon cloud

Oeroun together, I can feel it now, can you feel it now?

Rollercoastercheoreom urin jeongsineopsi

Heundeullyeodo doragal geol ara, so it (Doesn't matter)

You might be my end game (Yeah)

Daegaro eodeun worst pain (You might be)

[Haewon, BAE]

If this love is over

Dasi ttwieodeureo nan

I sarangeun colder

I'll keep the fire lit in mine

You'll always be my blue-ue-ue-ue-ue valentine

(Blue valentine, blue valentine)

You'll always be my blue-ue-ue-ue-ue valentine

(Blue valentine, blue valentine)

[Bridge: Jiwoo, Sullyoon]

(Bulgo-bulgo pureun) Bulgo pureun

(Sarang-sarangiran) Sarangiran bruise

Natjineun ankil

'Cause it's you (Yeah)



[Chorus: Lily, Sullyoon, Kyujin]

If this love is over

Dasi ttwieodeureo nan (Ttwieodeureo nan)

I sarangeun colder (Colder)

I'll keep the fire lit in mine (Yeah)

You'll always be my blue-ue-ue-ue-ue valentine

(Blue valentine, blue valentine) (Always be, my blue valentine)

You'll always be my blue-ue-ue-ue-ue valentine

(Blue valentine, blue valentine)

[Lily, Haewon]

I'm falling over and over and over

Ah

You're getting colder and colder and colder

Blue valentine

