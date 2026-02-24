Uno de sus grandes éxitos: Mira la letra de "Blue Valentine" de NMIXX, agrupación de K-pop que estará en Viña
NMIXX son las encargadas de cerrar la tercera noche del Festival Internacional de la Canción de Viña del Mar 2026.
La agrupación de k-pop, integrada por Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo y Kyujin, subirá por primera vez al escenario de la Quinta Vergara para interpretar sus mayores éxitos, en un debut que promete ser inolvidable para sus fanáticos.
Entre sus canciones más reconocidas se encuentra "Blue Valentine", tema que combina coreano e inglés y que en YouTube supera los 46 millones de reproducciones, consolidándose como uno de los favoritos de su repertorio.
A continuación, revisa la letra de la canción Blue Valentine:
[Kyujin]
You'll always be my blue-ue-ue-ue valentine
(Blue valentine, blue valentine)
You'll always be my blue-ue-ue-ue valentine
(Blue valentine, blue valentine)
[Haewon, Sullyoon, BAE]
Sigeobeorin neoui saegeun blue
Parake meongi deun my heart
Myeot beonigo deosi na
Yeori na, lovesick, igeon such a bad love
We fight, we sigh, and stop
Bulge taoreuda hansungane sigeoga
Rewind, rewind, rewind
Eonje geuraennyaneun deusi tto seorol chaja
[Jiwoo, Kyujin]
Gipge saegin sangcheo bichin red blood
Buseojin forever, I can see it now, can you see it now?
Urin machi broken glass on the ground
Dorikil su eopda haedo we can figure it out
[Sullyoon, Lily]
If this love is over
Dasi ttwieodeureo nan
I sarangeun colder
I'll keep the fire lit in mine
You'll always be my blue-ue-ue-ue-ue valentine
(Blue valentine, blue valentine)
You'll always be my blue-ue-ue-ue-ue valentine
(Blue valentine, blue valentine)
[Kyujin, BAE, todas]
Sigeodo taoreuneun eoreum sok bulkkot
Amu geopdo eopsi ppeodeobeorin son
Hot and icy, but I like it
It's so you (So you)
[Lily, Jiwoo, Sullyoon, BAE]
Bakkwieo mamui weather, mollyeoon cloud
Oeroun together, I can feel it now, can you feel it now?
Rollercoastercheoreom urin jeongsineopsi
Heundeullyeodo doragal geol ara, so it (Doesn't matter)
You might be my end game (Yeah)
Daegaro eodeun worst pain (You might be)
[Haewon, BAE]
If this love is over
Dasi ttwieodeureo nan
I sarangeun colder
I'll keep the fire lit in mine
You'll always be my blue-ue-ue-ue-ue valentine
(Blue valentine, blue valentine)
You'll always be my blue-ue-ue-ue-ue valentine
(Blue valentine, blue valentine)
[Bridge: Jiwoo, Sullyoon]
(Bulgo-bulgo pureun) Bulgo pureun
(Sarang-sarangiran) Sarangiran bruise
Natjineun ankil
'Cause it's you (Yeah)
[Chorus: Lily, Sullyoon, Kyujin]
If this love is over
Dasi ttwieodeureo nan (Ttwieodeureo nan)
I sarangeun colder (Colder)
I'll keep the fire lit in mine (Yeah)
You'll always be my blue-ue-ue-ue-ue valentine
(Blue valentine, blue valentine) (Always be, my blue valentine)
You'll always be my blue-ue-ue-ue-ue valentine
(Blue valentine, blue valentine)
[Lily, Haewon]
I'm falling over and over and over
Ah
You're getting colder and colder and colder
Blue valentine
